Eid-el-Kabir: I-G tasks CPs, AIGs on responsive policing 

By Monday Ijeh

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun has ordered Commissioners of Police (CPs) and supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to emplace responsive policing during the Sallah festivity.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The I-G also directed the CPs and AIGs to configure the security architecture in their Areas of Responsibility to ensure adequate security throughout the festivities and beyond.

Egbetokun said they should deploy human and operational assets, and carry out confidence building and crime prevention patrols nationwide.

The I-G further directed proper security to residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, and critical national infrastructure.

He warned the personnel to be disciplined, professional, and respect the fundamental rights citizens, as well as conduct themselves with decorum and alertness.

The I-G extended his felicitation to Muslim faithful in the country on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He pledged that the force would harness all available assets including working with relevant groups, associations, sectors and other security agencies to boost security in the country. (NAN)

