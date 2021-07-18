Eid-el-Kabir: I-G orders security beef up nationwide

July 18, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Crime & Police, News, Project, Security 0



The Inspector General of Police (I-G) Mr Usman Baba has ordered security beef up across the country ahead of the 2021 Eid el-Kabir celebration.


The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement Sunday in Abuja.


The I-G called Commissioners of Police (CPs) across the country and their supervisory Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to ensure full compliance to the order.


Baba said the call was to prevent any untoward situation in their of Responsibility (AoR) throughout the festive and beyond.


He directed the AIGs and CPs to put in place all security measures to ensure a secure, peaceful and free Eid el-Kabir celebration. 


“They are to, amongst other things, deploy human and other operational assets to carry out confidence building and crime prevention patrols.


“The patrols will be major highways, residential and industrial , vulnerable points, places of worship, places of public resort and around all critical national infrastructure,” he said.


He warned personnel to be deployed must be professional and mindful of the fundamental rights of  citizens while discharging their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness.    


Baba pledged commitment of the Nigeria Police to sustain its efforts in the fight against crimes and criminality and improve public safety and security across the country.


He congratulated Muslim faithful in the country on the occasion of the 2021 Eid el-Kabir celebration.


The I-G said the force continue to improve on the recent gains achieved in stabilising security in parts of the country and protecting lives and property of citizens.


Baba enjoined citizens to celebrate and enjoy the Eid el-Kabir in compliance to COVID-19 prevention and security consciousness.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,