Eid-el-Kabir: I-G orders security beef up nationwide

The Inspector General of Police (I-G) Mr Usman Baba has ordered security beef up across the country ahead of the 2021 Eid el-Kabir celebration.



The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.



The I-G called on Commissioners of Police (CPs) across the country and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to ensure full compliance to the order.



Baba said the call was to prevent any untoward situation in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR) throughout the festive season and beyond.



He directed the zonal AIGs and CPs nationwide to put in place all necessary security measures to ensure a secure, peaceful and incident free Eid el-Kabir celebration.



“They are to, amongst other things, deploy human and other operational assets to carry out confidence building and crime prevention patrols.



“The patrols will be on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, places of public resort and around all critical national infrastructure,” he said.



He warned that personnel to be deployed must be professional and mindful of the fundamental rights of citizens while discharging their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness.



Baba pledged commitment of the Nigeria Police to sustain its efforts in the fight against crimes and criminality and improve public safety and security across the country.



He congratulated Muslim faithful in the country on the occasion of the 2021 Eid el-Kabir celebration.



The I-G said the force would continue to improve on the recent gains achieved in stabilising security in parts of the country and protecting lives and property of citizens.



Baba enjoined citizens to celebrate and enjoy the Eid el-Kabir in compliance to COVID-19 prevention protocols and security consciousness.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...