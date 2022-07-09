Eid-el-Kabir: Grand Imam, stakeholders seek new approach to tackling insecurity

By Yinusa Ishola

Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere, Grand Imam of Ekiti and Muslims in the state have urged government to seek new directions and workable solutions to the nation’s insecurity challenges.

Kewulere, in his Eid-el-Kabir sermon delivered at the Ado-Ekiti Eid praying ground in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, said the nation’s insecurity had assumed a new direction lately and required a new and better approach.

Kewulere, who was also the President General, League of Imams and Alfas in Southwest, Edo and Delta, said the tension and anxiety over insecurity was a source of concern to religious leaders.

The cleric noted that no meaningful development could be achieved in an atmosphere of violence and acrimony, and urged security agencies to step up their intelligence gathering apparatus.

He urged Nigerians to always exhibit a high level of patriotism by supporting the security agencies through adequate volunteering of vital information on crime and criminalities.

Kewulere also used the opportunity to admonish Muslims to reflect on the significance of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and imbibe the acts of sacrifice, tolerance, unity, and peaceful co-existence which Sallah preached.

“No doubt the level of insecurity in the country has taken a dangerous dimension, we are appealing to relevant security agencies to seek new and better approach in taming this menace.

“Nigerians, as individuals and groups, should also do our part by assisting government, especially our security agencies, in dealing with this rising insurgency, banditry, kidnappings and armed robbery in our society.

“We as religious leaders will not relent through our preachings, sermons and prayers for a safe, united, developed Nigeria, devoid of violence, tension and acrimony,” he said.

Kewulere urged Muslims to continue to be their brothers’ keepers by extending hands of assistance to others, especially the less privileged in the society.

Also, Alhaji Abdulganeey Adebiyi, the Aare Musulumi of Ekiti, in his remarks, urged citizens to cooperate with the government in finding lasting solutions to the series of challenges bewildering the nation.

“I want the citizens, irrespective of cultural, geographical and ethno-religion background, to take things easy with the government in order to find workable solutions to our problems.

“I’m optimistic that by this time next year, things would have improved and it is a collective responsibility of everyone of us to achieve this,” he said.

Similarly, Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar, President, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Ekiti chapter, urged Muslims to reflect on the Sallah teachings of obedience, trustworthiness and tolerance.

He prayed for a successful end to the present administration of Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, as well as a peaceful and smooth take-over by the Governor-elect, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Oct. 16.

Abubakar also prayed for Muslim pilgrims in Saudi Arabia for their safe return back to the country.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Sikiru Lawal, a former deputy governor in Ekiti, urged the youths to support the government’s quest to restore sanity and shun acts that were capable of causing violence and tension in the country.

“It is Almighty Allah that gives and when it is not given, it is not gotten.

“I want us to be contented with what we have, and more importantly, the youths should eschew violence and join hands with the government in restoring peace back to our society,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

