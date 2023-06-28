Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Yahaya urges residents to be law abiding

By Hajara Leman

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe has urged residents of the state to be law-abiding, while celebrating Eid-el-kabir.

Yahaya spoke with newsmen shortly after an Eid-el-Kabir reception on Wednesday, in Gombe.

“As we celebrate Sallah, I urge the residents of Gombe to be law abiding and also obey the traffic rules and regulations for a hitch-free festival.

“The motorists, as well as those trekking on the road, should ensure that they obey traffic rules because we can only celebrate when we are alive and healthy,” he said.

The governor also called on the public to pray for Nigeria and all the elected leaders to overcome the challenges facing the country.

“ I am calling on the public to provide support to the leaders so that the country can reach its destination and overcome its enormous challenges,” he said.

Yahaya said President Bola Tunubu had shown capacity, the way, and the zeal to deliver and tackle the challenges bedeviling the country.

He said all hands must be on deck to enable the President and other elected leaders to deliver.

“ We pray God to give us the energy, resources zeal to contribute our quotas for a better Nigeria with peace and tranquility,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor observed the two rakaat prayers at the Central praying ground alongside the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar III, and other government officials.(NAN)

