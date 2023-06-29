Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Otu, wife celebrate with inmates of Afokang Correctional Centre

By Christian Njoku

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River, in the company of his wife, Eyoawan, on Thursday celebrated Eid-el-Kabir with inmates of the Federal Correctional Centre, Afokang, Calabar.

Otu said that his visit to the centre, aside celebrating the festival with them, was also to identify with them and encourage them not to lose hope.

He said that his administration would do its best to make things go well with the centre and its occupants.

“We are all in the world. Sometimes we experience bad things, sometimes good, but I am here to assure you that all hope is not lost.

“We decided to come and celebrate here with you because you deserve it and to let you know that we still care about you,” he said.

Similarly, the governor’s wife, who organised the event, said it was aimed at giving the inmates a sense of belonging and to share the love as exemplified by the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.

According to the state First Lady, this is her own way of encouraging them that being in prison is not the end of the road for anyone.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller, Nigerian Correctional Centre, Cross River Command, Mr Adeyinka Adebayo, expressed appreciation to the governor and his wife for the visit.

Adebayo, who said that the Afokang centre had 573 inmates, with 67 of them on the death row, pleaded with the governor to provide some basic needs of the facility.

“Let me say a very big thank you to Your Excellency for making time to visit and celebrate with us today.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the inmates we have here are from Cross River and from what you have seen here, you will agree with me that inside here are enormous potential.

“It is our prayers that you will kindly extend the dividends of democracy to us here,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit witnessed performances by some inmates and the distribution of food items, toiletries, cash, among other items. (NAN)

