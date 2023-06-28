Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Namadi felicitates Muslims, urges them to be generous

By Aisha Ahmed

Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa has felicitated Muslim faithful in the state as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir on Wednesday, June 28.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, the governor implored Muslims to be generous.

He prayed for God’s blessings upon the citizens and their loved ones, hoping that the occasion would bring about harmony, happiness and prosperity to the people.

“Eid-el-Kabir is a significant event in the Islamic calendar. It symbolises the steadfastness and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham).

“It serves as a reminder to emulate the values of selflessness, sacrifice and unwavering faith in our lives,“ the statement said.

Namadi urged Muslims to use the sacred occasion to extend generosity and kindness to those in dire need.

“It is a time to share our blessings with the less fortunate, to foster unity and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood within our communities.

“Together, we can build a society where no one is left behind and where compassion and empathy prevail,” the statement added.

The governor praised the people of Jigawa for their resilience, unity, and commitment to progress. (NAN)

