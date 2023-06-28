Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Mohammed urges road users to observe traffic regulations

By Olaide Ayinde

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has called on road users to be mindful of traffic rules and regulations, to minimise road crashes throughout the period of Eid-el-Kabir celebration and beyond.

The governor stated this in his goodwill message marking the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state on Wednesday.

Mohammed also appealed to all parents and guardians to monitor the movement of their children and

wards, to reduce the incidents of missing children during the festivity.

According to him, his administration is committed to justify the confidence reposed in him by the people of the state for re-electing him to serve them for another four years.

He said for this reason, he would deliver more dividends of democracy than he did in his first term in infrastructure development, health care delivery, education, agriculture and human capital development through economic empowerment.

“We are not unmindful of the economic hardship being experienced by the generality of the people.

“This is a national problem which is being jointly addressed by the Federal and State Governments.

“I want to appeal to you to bear with the situation which is temporary and as a responsive and responsible government, we will continue to render palliative measures with a view to cushioning the effects of the hardship.

“I will however appeal to you to make some sacrifices to ensure that we overcome the hardship,” Mohammed said.

The governor, who reminded the Muslim faithful to give something in charity as commanded by the Holy Qur’an, added that this should be done without consideration for religion, ethnicity or political differences.

He also called on them to use the occasion to strengthen the existing interpersonal relationships between them and create new ones, urging them to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and respect for one another.(NAN)

