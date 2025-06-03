Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Lawal approves Sallah Bonus for Civil Servants, Pensioners

Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has approved a special Sallah bonus for all civil servants and pensioners in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information

By Ishaq Zaki



This is contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Dantawasa issued in Gusau on Monday.

The timely gesture, the commissioner said, is a reflection of the governor’s deep commitment to the welfare and happiness of the people, especially during the sacred period of Eid-el-Kabir, a time of sharing, reflection, and prayer.

“The gesture is aimed at easing the financial burden on families and enable them to celebrate the festivities with joy and dignity.

“Gov Lawal, who is currently on pilgrimage to the Holy Land of Makkah, expressed his warmest wishes for a peaceful and joyous Eid celebration,” the commissioner said.

The governor in a statement said :, “I am deeply grateful to Almighty Allah for granting us the opportunity to witness yet another Eid-el-Kabir”

“As we celebrate Sallah, I urge us all to reflect on the essence of this season so such as unity, sacrifice, and compassion. Let us pray for our beloved Zamfara and our nation, Nigeria.

“Together, we can build a better future for ourselves and generations,” he said.

Lawal urged all citizens in the state to maintain law and order during the celebrations.

“My administration remains focused on delivering the dividends of democracy and ensuring that no one is left behind”, he assured

He therefore called on all residents to celebrate responsibly and to keep Zamfara in their prayers, especially for the continued peace, development, and prosperity of our dear state.

“May Almighty Allah accept our acts of worship and grant us peace, progress, and prosperity,” the governor added.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)