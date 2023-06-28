Eid-El-Kabir: Gov. Fintiri felicitates Muslim faithful

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state and country in general on the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This is contained in a goodwill message by Humwashi Wonosikou, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, issued on Wednesday in Yola.

The governor commended the resilience and steadfastness of the Muslim faithful in the state, particularly in challenging times.

Fintiri advised all Muslims to demonstrate love, compassion, and generosity toward their fellow citizens at all times.

“Eid el Kabir, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice is a significant celebration in the Islamic calendar.

“This day reminds us of the importance of selflessness, sacrifice, and unwavering faith in our lives

”So, I call on all Muslims in this state and the world at large to examplified the teaching of season,” he called.

The governor, who acknowledged the spiritual significance of this season, also thanked the Muslim ummah for their immense contributions in promoting peace, unity, and progress in state.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, I urge all Muslims in Adamawa State to deepen their commitment to the principles of peace, unity, and harmonious coexistence

”I call on us all to use this occasion to foster stronger bonds of friendship, love, and compassion in our families, communities, and the state in general

“On behalf of the government of Adamawa state, I extend my heartfelt prayers and best wishes to all Muslims in the state, Nigeria and the world.

“ May Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala accept our acts of worship, grant our prayers, and bless us with abundant happiness, prosperity, and good health”, Fintiri prayed.

The governor, however, appealed to all citizens to use the season to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity and contribute selflessly toward the development and progress of the society.

He reiterated his commitment to the well-being and welfare of all citizens of the state, regardless of religious, ethnic or political affiliations.

He also assured residents of his commitment to creating an enabling environment for all citizens to thrive and prosper in their endeavours.(NAN)

