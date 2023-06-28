Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Buni felicitates with Muslims, promises youth empowerment

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration and promised increased investment in youth development.

Buni stated this in a statement signed by the Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu on Wednesday.

He urged the people to remain thankful to Almighty Allah for the continued peace and stability enjoyed across the state.

He assured the people that his administration would concentrate more on human capital and infrastructure development which he described as “very critical” to improving the lives of the people.

The governor added that his administration would promote self-reliance and provide employment opportunities for the empowerment of young people.

“We will sustain our open-door policy to allow everyone to participate and contribute to the development of the state, irrespective of socio-cultural and political differences.

“This is because, every citizen of Yobe is a stakeholder in the development space,” he said.

Buni called on traditional, religious and opinion leaders to preach peace and peaceful co-existence among their subjects.

He also called on the youths to celebrate the Sallah peacefully with strict adherence to traffic laws, adding that security agencies were on ground to maintain law and order. (NAN)

