Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Bello enjoins Muslims to embrace sacrifice, generosity

By Stephen Adeleye

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, has urged Muslims to embrace the spirit of sacrifice and generosity as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

Bello made the call in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Tuesday in Lokoja.

“On this joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, as we celebrate Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering devotion and obedience to Allah, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Muslims around the globe.

“Today, let us draw inspiration from the exemplary virtues demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim: his sacrifice, patience, steadfastness, generosity, and unwavering obedience to Allah’s command and constituted authority.

“These qualities should guide us as we face the contemporary challenges of nation-building, reminding us of our shared heritage and the destiny of national greatness that awaits the people of Kogi, both within and outside the country”, Bello said.

Bello noted that the progress achieved in the past seven years would not have been possible without the sacrifices, understanding, and commitment of the citizens.

The governor stressed that it was the unwavering support of the citizens that had propelled his administration forward.

Bello added: “In my first term as Governor of Kogi State, the pursuit of harmony, cohesion, unity, security, political stability, progress, equity, justice, and above all, prosperity were the cornerstones of our administration.

“These principles continue to define my leadership, policy and programmes of our administration in this second term.

“Our government remains steadfast in safeguarding the peace and security of our people, ensuring the inviolability of their persons and property.

“The Almighty has blessed us with this peace, and it has become ingrained in the lives of Kogites.

“Any attempt to disrupt or reverse our hard-won gains, driven by the thirst for political power at any cost, will be met with vigilance and an uncompromising response.”

He encouraged the people, as they celebrate the auspicious event, to demonstrate love and generosity towards their fellow human beings.

“Let these virtues resonate not only on this festive day but also in our everyday lives,” Bello said. (NAN)

