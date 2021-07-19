Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Badaru urges Muslims to pray for an end to security challenge

Gov. Mohammed Babdaru of Jigawa, urged Muslim faithful to use El-el-Kabir to pray for divine intervention towards ending security challenges bedevilling country.
Badaru made call in his Sallah message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Print Media, Mr Ahmad Danyaro on Monday in Dutse.


He said period of Eid-el-Kabir which coincided with final Hajj rites in the Holy Land provided an opportunity for Nigerian Muslims to devote their supplications to Allah, towards restoration of peace and unity in the country.
Badaru assured residents of his adminstration determination to make the state a model in governance, peace, economic prosperity, agri-business as well as an investors destination .


“Our to make impact in critical sectors like security, education, health, agriculture, water supply, urban renewal, rural development, massive infrastructure, among others remains unshaken.
“We continue to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the nation.

“We continue with practical steps to impact on the lives of our citizens.
“The commendations we have received from and global organisations propel us to do more, ” he said.


The governor congratulated Muslim faithful across Nigeria for witnessing another Eid-el-Kabir, reminding them not to forget the lessons of obedience to Allah.
He further reminded them to share their God-given wealth with the less privileged, be their brother’ keeper and living in peace with our neighbors as enshrined in the tenets of Islamic faith.

“As we mark the festivities, let us remember the sacrifice and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim and always submit ourselves fully to the will of the Almighty and in service of all mankind,” (NAN)

