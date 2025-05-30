Eid-el -Kabir: Gov. Ahmed Aliyu Approves Early Payment of June Salary

In an effort to assist civil servants in observing the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival with ease, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, PhD, FCNA, has directed the early payment of June salary beginning from Monday, June 2.

According to a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa, the salary payment will cover state and local government workers, Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) staff, as well as pensioners across the state.

This magnanimous gesture, the third of its kind since the inception of the present administration, is aimed at ensuring that civil servants are able to purchase sacrificial animals and adequately prepare for the festival.

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage, urged civil the servants to reciprocate the government’s goodwill through greater dedication and commitment to duty.

“I am using this medium to remind the civil servants of the popular saying: ‘To whom much is given, much is expected.’

” Therefore, I expect them to be committed and dedicated to their work,” the Governor stated.

He added: “Since we assumed office, we have undertaken several initiatives to support our workers, including prompt payment of salaries, restoration of cash allocations to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), Sallah gifts, and the payment of backlogs of gratuities and pensions to our retirees.

” I expect the civil servants to reciprocate these efforts by being punctual and responsible at their places of work.”

Gov. Aliyu reiterated his administration’s commitment to reinvigorating the state civil service in order to promote good governance and efficient service delivery.

He also assured the people of Sokoto State of his unwavering resolve to deliver more dividends of democracy to all parts of the state.

The Governor concluded by wishing all the citizens a hitch-free and joyous Eid-el-Kabir celebration.