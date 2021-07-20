Eid-el-Kabir: Global peace tasks Muslims on sacrifices for healing Nigeria 

The Global Peace Foundation of Nigeria (GPF), a non-governmental organisation, has called on Nigerians to make sacrifices that would move the country forward.



Country Director of the Foundation in Nigeria, Rev. John Hayab, made the appeal on its behalf in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.



Hayab, who felicitated with Muslims as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir, said the occasion symbolised complete obedience, selflessness, and submission to the command of the God, as epitomised in the offering of sacrifice.



“As the Muslim faithful commemorate this historic event, GPF is wishing all Muslims in Nigeria and every part of this global planet, a peaceful, joyous and memorable celebration.



“It is our wish that the lessons and spirit of sacrifice, which this Eid symbolises, be utilised in motivating the advancement of our dear country,Nigeria.



“The GPF is, therefore, appealing to Muslims in Nigeria to continue to make sacrifices that will help remove hunger, poverty, pains, sorrows and insecurity that Nigerians are facing,” he said.



According to him, one of the focal areas at Global Peace Foundation, is service for the common good, adding that making sacrifices for peace and development, is being encouraged.



“Therefore Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe, religion, region and political identities, must live as members of One Family Under God and make sacrifices that will heal the nation.



“We pray and wish our Muslim brothers and sisters a happy Eid-el- Kabir,” Hayab said. (NAN)

