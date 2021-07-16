Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC to deploy 533 personnel in Bauchi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says it will deploy 533 personnel in preparation for a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Bauchi State.

The Sector Commander, Mr Abdullahi Yusuf, stated this in a statement on Friday in Bauchi.

Yusuf said the Corps would also deployed 10 ambulances; 10 recovery towing vans and 20 operational vehicles to enhance response to road crashes.

He said that red flags would be installed along highways identified to be road traffic crash prone areas and ambulances in such spots.

He highlighted some of the programmes slated for a hitch-free Salah celebration to include aggressive public enlightenment; radio and television awareness programmes, alcohol tests, subtle enforcement, among others.

“What we mean by subtle enforcement is that motorists will be warned, it is only in the case of exceptional misconduct or violation of set rules that we are going to issue notice of offence, ticket or impoundment.

“We also have equipment that to be used during the period to conduct Breathalyzer and alcohol test. Anyone found drunk by using these equipment, his vehicle would be impounded immediately on the spot.

“We will issue his minute of offense which will clearly state that he has a case of drunk driving,” he said.

Yusuf further called on road users in the state to cooperate with the Corps in order to have a hitch-free celebration.

He said the state free toll Number 122 and national emergency number 112 remained active and advised road users to call in case of an emergency. (NAN)

