Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC tasks motorists to drive safely, exercise patient to celebrate

The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Ogun Command, has advised motorists to drive safely and exercise patient on the highway in order to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Mr Istifanus Ibrahim, the Ogun Acting Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

NAN reports that Muslim Faithful across the country will celebrate Eid-el-Kabir on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ibrahim stressed the need for motorists to be cautious on the road as only the living can celebrate.

“We are appealing to them to be careful and refrain from excessive speeding, especially during this festive period in order to live and celebrate other festive seasons.” he said.

The FRSC boss urged motorists to shun reckless driving and obey all traffic rules and regulations throughout this period and even beyond to stem mishaps on the roads. (NAN)

By Ige Adekunle

