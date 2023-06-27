Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC tasks motorists on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

By Ige Adekunle

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to obey traffic officers deployed on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Istifanus Ibrahim, the Ogun Sector Commander of the FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

NAN reports that Muslim Faithful across the country will celebrate Eid-el-Kabir on June 28 and June 29, declared public holidays by the Federal Government.

Ibrahim said motorists needed to obey traffic officers posted to various traffic-prone areas during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to reduce hours spent in traffic gridlock.

According to him, impatience is one of the major factors contributing to several hours spent by motorists on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“If drivers or motorists were patient on the highway with the ongoing construction works on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, we would be able to survive and overcome the traffic gridlocks experienced on that axis.

“But when motorists are impatient, that is when they add to the problems on the road,” he said.

Ibrahim also appealed to motorists plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to cooperate with other sister agencies deployed to ensure sanity and check excesses of drivers during Eid-el-Kabir festival. (NAN)

