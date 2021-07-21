Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC seeks more cooperation of motoring public

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has urged its officers and men to sustain the high tempo in reduction of road crashes while seeking more cooperation from motorists for greater performance.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that this became necessary following reports of satisfactory performances of personnel deployed for the ongoing sallah special patrol.

He expressed satisfaction with the general conduct, commitment and professionalism exhibited by the personnel at the front line of the operations.

“The gallantry and excellent performances embedded so far into the exercise has impacted positively on the special operations.

“The success achieved so far is only made possible through the cooperation of all categories of road users.

“I called on all motorists to continue cooperating with operatives of the Corps.

“I must commend the cooperation of road users, as the excellent performances and positive impact recorded by the corps were directly tied to the high rate of compliance received from the motoring public,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the commendation became necessary after receiving briefs from supervisory officers deployed from the National Headquarters to monitor the special operations nationwide.

The Corps Marshal also reviewed the entire processes and activities of the Corps, urging the staff members not to relent but keep their morale high.

He expressed satisfaction with the general conduct of the staff members and output across the country while conceding that there were some setbacks in the ongoing special patrol exercise.

Oyeyemi recalled that a noticeable number of the motoring public were violating traffic rules urging the staff to rededicate themselves for greater performance.

He warned those involved to desist from such dangerous acts by complying with all safety precautions “as the road does not forgive”. (NAN)

