Eid-El-Kabir: FRSC in Kaduna deploys 800 personnel, 250 special marshals

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna State, says it has deployed 800 Regular and 250 Special Marshals across the state during the Eid-El-Kabir celebration patrol operations from July 16-25.



The Kaduna State Sector Commander, Mr Hafiz Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna that these personnel will be spread around the Kaduna sector command, 12 unit commands, 8 outposts, 13 station offices, 8 ambulance points and road traffic crash clinics located at Birnin Yero and Kakau, respectively.



According to him, traffic count, control and calming are also going on simultaneously at all critical areas.



“The areas include Kawo, Mando-Western Bypass, and Abuja Junction, all in Kaduna metropolis, as well as in Kwangila in Zaria, Barde in Kafanchan and Tashan Yari along the Zaria-Kano expressway.”



He further disclosed that 33 patrol cars, 8 ambulance vehicles and one tow truck are actively engaged in traffic management and rescue activities in the State round the clock.



Mohammed said public awareness and traffic update are ongoing in major media houses in the State with a view to sensitizing the public on road safety tips, traffic flash points and giving information on the general traffic situation across the State.



The Sector commander urged motorists to abide by traffic rules, adding that violating them will not be tolerated. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...