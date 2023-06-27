Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC educates motorists, road users in Kwara

By Toba Ajayi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has embarked on mega rally to educate motorists and road users in Kwara on safety tips ahead of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Tuesday by the Public Education Officer, Kwara Sector Command, SRC Olayinka Basambo.

According to the statement, the corps held a mega rally to NURTW /RTEAN Maraba park in Ilorin to educate motorists and road users to achieve at least five per cent reduction in road traffic crash deaths and injuries.

The FRSC Commandant in thd state, Mr Fedrick Ogidan, advised motorists to be safety conscious during the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebration to achieve a crash free celebration.

Ogidan enumerated the command’s efforts to reduce RTC to include deployment of all personnel, patrol vehicles, power bikes, ambulances and private tow trucks to complement that of FRSC.

He also urged motorists to drive safely and adhere to every single traffic rules and regulations during the festive period as only the living celebrate.

The Sector Commander RS8.1, Mr Fedrick Ogidan, and representatives of the Police, Controller Correctional Service, NSCDC, NURTW, RTEAN, National Orientation Agency (NOA), and Special Marshals attended thr event. (NAN)

