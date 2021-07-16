Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 800 personnel in Akwa Ibom

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Akwa Ibom Sector Command, has deployed 800 personnel across the state to ensure safety on the roads during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Akwa Ibom Sector Commander, Mr Matthew Olonisaye, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Friday.

Olonisaye said that 400 regular marshals and 400 special marshals would be deployed across the 31 Local Government Areas to ensure zero road crash during the period.

He said that the special Eid-el-Kabir patrol commenced from July 16 to July 25.

The sector commander warned drivers and all road users to celebrate with caution and avoid speeding.

Olonisaye said the command was embarking on statewide Eid-el-Kabir special patrol to ensure that road users obey all traffic rules and regulations to avoid road traffic crashes during the period.

He reminded road users that celebration was always characterised by increased vehicular movement and human traffic as individuals travelled for one events or the other.

“We wish to alert the motoring public on the perceived road hazards associated with festive periods characterised by increased vehicular movement and human traffic as individuals travel for one event or another.

“The command hereby warns all road users to desist from any act capable of exposing them to traffic risks during this period.

“All are enjoined to obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid the occurrence of road traffic crashes,’’ Olonisaye said.

According to him, 800 operatives of Akwa Ibom State Sector Command have been deployed at different routes to ensure free flow of traffic, clearing of obstructions and full enforcement on traffic infractions within the period.

He mentioned critical offences such as speeding, dangerous driving, overloading, route violation, lane indiscipline, use of phone while driving and drunk driving.

“Mechanically deficient/rickety vehicles, violation of COVID 19 protocols, among others will not be condoned by the Corps as erring offenders will be duly sanctioned,’’ Olonisaye said.

The sector commander urged road users to ensure total obedience to rules and regulations.

He said that Mobile Courts would be put in place to ensure strict compliance. (NAN)

