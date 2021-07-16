Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 717 personnel in Niger

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger says it is deploying 717 personnel to ensure free flow of traffic during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in the state.

The Sector Commander in the state, Mr Musa Mohammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

Mohammed said the personnel included 540 special marshals who would carry out a 24-hour patrol on the highways.

He said the command would deploy 20 operation vehicles, three ambulances, three motorcycles and one heavy truck to effectively ensure smooth flow of traffic across the state.

“The command will embark on special patrol on Minna-Bida-Mokwa, Suleja-Minna–Lambata–Agwai- Bida and Minna–Zungeru–Tegina- Kontagora roads.

“The personnel are expected to monitor drivers and ensure safe driving with observance of traffic rules and regulations.

“We have deployed sufficient personnel in the metropolis and across all major highways to check the activities of reckless drivers,” he said.

The sector commander urged motorists to avoid overloading, dangerous driving and speed limit violation in order to reduce road crashes during the festive period.

He also called on the motorists to desist from making phone calls while driving as well as urged parents/guardians against allowing under aged children to be on the wheels.

He further advised motorists to ensure proper servicing of their vehicles and avoid the use of worn-out and expired tyres.Similarly, the Police Command in the state says it will provide security during the Eid el-Kabir celebrations.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement issued in Minna on Friday.Abiodun said that already, an effective operational order on how to provide security at each of the designated praying groundshad been issued to the officers deployed for that purpose.“

We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security before, during and after the festive period,” Abiodun said.

He said that the security measures put in place would enable residents to observe the celebrations in a peaceful atmosphere.He said that police and other security agencies in the state were working to ensure crisis-free festivities across the state. ( NAN)

