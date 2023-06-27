Eid-el-kabir: FRSC deploys 643 personnel in A’Ibom

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 643 personnel to enforce safe driving culture during the Eid-el-kabir in Akwa Ibom.

The Sector Commander, Mr Matthew Olonisaye, said this in a statement issued in Uyo on Tuesday.

Olonisaye said that the personnel will ensure that drivers conform with traffic rules and regulations.

He warned drivers against speeding, driving against traffic, overloading and other traffic infractions.

The sector commander advised motorists and commuters to plan their journeys and be conscious of the rains as they use the roads.

He said that the deployment of the personnel was to enhance the Corps’ visibility, reduce road traffic deaths and injuries, and ensure free-flow of traffic for ease of doing business.

“A total of 643 operatives, including Special Marshals have been strategically deployed to man major routes in the state for traffic control.

“While 11 Patrol Vehicles and two Ambulances are deployed for effective coverage of critical areas with adequate arrangement made for tow trucks to clear any obstruction during the period,” Olonisaye said.

The sector commander added that special operations have begun to intensify enforcement on critical offences, alongside engagement in robust public education and enlightenment.

According to him, the corps will not tolerate blatant non compliance or fragrant disobedience to traffic rules.

Olonisaye therefore warned that any offender apprehended will be prosecuted in line with extant laws and traffic safety regulations.

“It is our responsibility to protect and safeguard our lives especially while using the roads.

“Let us remain active by observing traffic rules and regulations and report road and other emergencies promptly to the FRSC toll free line- 122,” he said. (NAN)

