Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 2,000 personnel to critical corridors in Ogun

By Abiodun Lawal

Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun said it had deployed 2,000 personnel comprising regular and special marshals to critical corridors across the state .

Mrs Florence Okpe, its spokesperson in Ogun said in a statement in Abeokuta on Monday that the Eid-el-Kabir special operation would commence on Monday and end on July 1.

She said that the operation was to enable the Muslim faithful and other Nigerians to have a hitch free movement and avert the chaos that characterised the roads during such celebrations.

” The operations will focus on dangerous driving/ overtaking, speeding, lane discipline, seat belt violation, passengers’ manifest, use of cellphones while driving, drunk driving, latching and twist locks violation, among others.

” The command has provided 32 patrol vehicles, seven advanced life support ambulances, seven motor bikes, four heavy duty tow truck and breathlizers for testing drivers for drugs and alcohol.

” The operational equipment have been provided to ensure desired impact on the entire stretch of the highways in the state,” Okpe said.

The FRSC spokesperson added that traffic control areas to be manned by FRSC operatives, assisted by sister security and emergency agencies would operate a 24-hour rescue operation.

She advised motorists traveling during the period should adhere to traffic rules and regulations, adding,” they should have their journeys properly planned with their vehicles routinely serviced .”

Okpe appealed to the motorists to demonstrate the reason of the season by sharing the road responsibly, considering other road users and obeying traffic rules.

She, therefore, warned that any motorist apprehended flouting traffic rules would be prosecuted. (NAN)

