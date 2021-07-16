Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 2,000 personnel in Delta

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Delta has deployed 2,000 personnel on special patrol of the highways in the state to ensure free flow of traffic and accident-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Patrick Okoyeocha, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba on Friday.

The Federal Government has declared July 20 and July 21 as public holidays to celebrate the Eld-el-Kabir.

Okoyeocha said that the deployment was also to ensure that road users enjoy quality travel devoid of any traffic during the period.

He said the command also deployed operation vehicles, power bikes, tow trucks and 51 ambulances to clear any obstruction and administer emergency cases respectively across the state.

“The Corps is embarking on special Eid-el-Kabir patrol from July 16 to 25.

“All corridors known for traffic gridlock such as Aboh, Issele-Uku, Asaba inland and Asaba axis of the bridge head will be well manned to ensure free flow of traffic.

“We are going to ensure that roadside clinics are working as well as provide mobile tax office to ensure that people that are booked are equally attended to, so that when they pay, they are allowed to go.

“We will look at critical enforcement targets like excessive speeding, dangerous driving, lane indiscipline, road obstruction, use of phone while driving, overloading violation, seatbelt and child restraint use violation.

“Other enforcement targets are passenger manifest, mechanical deficient vehicles, latching and twist-lock violation and impoundment of rickety vehicles,” he said.

The sector commander said that that the Corps would also ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols among motorists.

“More importantly, the second wave of COVID-19, which is the Delta variant is here with us and we cannot lose sight of that. We are going to re-enforce our protocols to ensure that we stay safe,” he said.

Okoyeocha urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations.

“We should understand the fact that we have to live tomorrow as we live today. Celebration does not end in one day.

“We have to obey all traffic rules and ensure that we stay safe so that we avoid crashes while we are celebrating. It is only the living that celebrates, not the dead,” he said. (NAN)

