 Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 1,889 personnel in Kano

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano State Command has deployed 1,889 personnel to ensure hitch-free eid-el-Kabir celebrations in the state.

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano State Command has deployed 1,889 personnel to ensure hitch-free eid-el-Kabir celebrations in the state.

The State FRSC Sector Commander, Muhammed Bature, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Labaran, on Wednesday in Kano.

According to him, five ambulances, patrol vehicles, one heavy duty tow truck and other operational equipment have been deployed on major routes and highways to facilitate smooth operations.

“Thid is to ensure efficient traffic control at all Eid praying grounds in the state to maintain lane discipline and orderliness.

“The Eid-el-Kabir special patrol operations will commence from June 5 to June 11,” Bature said.

The sector commander said that the deployed personnel comprise 1,348 regular marshals and 541 special marshals.

He said the marshals woud ensure the strict enforcement of road traffic laws, regulations, prompt rescue response to distress calls and removal of obstructions from the highways.

“We have mobile Courts to handle infractions related to road traffic crashes which include; speeding, dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking, route violations, road obstructions and the use of mobile phones while driving, among others,” Bature said.

The sector commander warned motorists against reckless driving, overloading, car racing, underage driving and other traffic violations during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

He urged all road users to comply with traffic regulations to ensure safe and joyous celebrations.

Bature wished the good people of Kano State a peaceful and hitch-free Sallah celebration.(NAN)