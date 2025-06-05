Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC Chief tasks Nigerians on peace, tolerance

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, has called for peace and tolerance among Nigerians as Muslims observe the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

By Ibironke Ariyo

In a message, Mohammed enjoined Nigerians to embrace peaceful coexistence and show consideration to one another in all their relationships, including the use of the road.

In a statement by the FRSC spokesman, Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Thursday in Abuja, the Corps Marshal said that violence and intolerance undermine the practice of Islam.

Mohammed maintained that the Eid-el-Kabir celebration provided opportunity for the people to reflect on the values of sacrifice, love, peace and tolerance.

He urged Nigerians to be obedient and submissive to the will of the Almighty Allah as Prophet Ibrahim did through his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

“An act that Muslims across the world remember through their sacrifice of rams during the annual festivity.

“As a mark of solidarity with the Muslim faithful, FRSC Management has always organised special operations during festive periods.

“This is being done through this Sallah special patrol to ensure that the roads remain free of obstruction, unnecessary delays and crashes,” he said.

The FRSC boss urged the people to collaborate with the FRSC in order to achieve the goals of crash-free festivity.

Mohammed, however, warned drivers against offences of overloading, speeding and mix-loading, and for people to avoid rushing to scenes of road crashes.

This, he said, were especially in a crash involving fuel tanker with intentions to scoop fuel.

“Such practices are hazardous and unacceptable and people must desist from indulging in them,” he said.

On the rising cases of casualty from road traffic crashes in the country, the Corps Marshal decried the rate at which human lives were being lost not only to the crashes.

He said this includes post-crash activities of people who caused obstruction and turn the scenes to places where they engaged in recording videos instead of assisting rescuers.

“These practices must change. Crash scenes must be properly protected to guide against further crashes that could claim more lives,” he added.

Mohammed reiterated the commitment of the FRSC to prompt response to emergencies and massive deployment of patrol teams across the major corridors in country.

The FRSC boss called on members of the public to cooperate with the FRSC personnel and other law enforcement agencies as well as volunteers to keep the roads safe.

He also stressed the need for commuters to report any road mishaps to the FRSC call centre through the National Emergency Line.

“Our emergency line remains 122 or you can directly call the studio of the National Traffic Radio, 107.1 FM for immediate response.

“I wish all Nigerians a happy and crash-free Eid El Kabir celebration,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)