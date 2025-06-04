Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC begins special patrols, deploys 36,000 personnel

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has began special patrol operations for the Eid-el-Kabir, deploying 36,000 personnel and 1,095 patrol logistics across the country.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has began special patrol operations for the Eid-el-Kabir, deploying 36,000 personnel and 1,095 patrol logistics across the country.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, said this in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, (CPEO), Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mohammed said that the deployment of personnel, patrol logistics and special patrol operations was pursuant to the declaration of Friday as the day of Eid-el-Kabir in Nigeria.

He said that no fewer than 36,000 of the FRSC regular, special marshals would be deployed.

“About 750 patrol vehicles, 120 ambulances, 25 tow truck and over 200 Bikes would be on the road during the special operation that would begin from Thursday to June 11.

“This brings the total of patrol logistics to 1,095,” he said.

Mohammed, who authorised the special operations revealed that the mission was to ensure free flow of traffic during and after the Sallah celebrations.

This, he said included providing prompt rescue services and timely clearance of obstructions on all major roads and critical corridors across the country before, during and after the festive period.

This, he added as well as minimising the occurrence of road traffic crashes on the nation’s highways through effective patrol operations and sustained public enlightenment campaigns.

“FRSC has a tradition of organising special patrols during festive periods as a way of averting the chaos that characterise the road during the celebrations, as such, this year’s Eid-el Kabir would not be an exemption.

“Motorists must endeavour to avoid traffic violations and remain conscious of their safety to avoid not only arrest and prosecution by members of the Corps, but falling prey to avoidable road crashes.

“To ensure the effectiveness of the operations, I have directed commanding officers operating across various formations nationwide to ensure that the 52 corridors are properly manned throughout the period of the operations,”he said.

The corps marshal, however, appealed to motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations and cooperate fully with the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies that would be deployed for traffic management duties.

Mohammed said that mobile courts would be in session across the country for prompt dispensation of justice to recalcitrant traffic violators.

He directed that the operatives pay first-rate focus on effective traffic control, wrongful overtaking, use of phone while driving.

He added that drivers licence violation, lane discipline, removal of rickety vehicles on the road, driving with expired worn out tyre and without spare tyre should not be neglected.

“To achieve this feat, the corps has deployed operational equipments in the categories of radar guns, breathalysers to put a check on drunk driving, operational logistics materials are also to be fully deployed for this exercise.

“More so, we have equally directed that all zebras must be activated and be responsive to calls within the minimum FRSC response time to crashes reported.

“Among the 52 corridors to be covered are: Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi corridor, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum corridor, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos corridor,

“Also, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridor, Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile corridor, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu corridor, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridor, amongst others.

“Special focus will be on checking the following offences; dangerous driving/overtaking, overloading violation, use of phone while driving, excessive speed.

“Also, lane indiscipline/route violation, passengers’ manifest violation, illegal use of SPY number plate, latching violation among others,”he said.

Mohammed said that in line with the foregoing, the patrol was to run in shifts as follows 0600hrs – 1400hrs, 1400HRS – 2000hrs, 2000hrs – 2200hrs, and night rescue teams to be on standby at all operational commands.

He said that the corps would go into the exercise with the friendly collaboration with military units en-route or resident, the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps,(NSCDC).

He also said that the Department of State Security,(DSS), State owned/NGO’s ambulance service providers, National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNERS) and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) would be on standby.

He urged them to show special consideration and attention to other road users so as to create a safer atmosphere for all during the celebration.

He called on commuters to cooperate with law enforcement agents and ensure that they speak out against reckless driving at all times.

He added that the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM would continue to operate 24/7 to give real time traffic update.

“We call on all travellers to take advantage of the station and the FRSC toll free numbers 122 to report any obstruction, crash or gridlock witnessed on the road for prompt intervention of the nearest Command,”he said.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)