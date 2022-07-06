Eid el-Kabir: FRSC begins special patrol in Plateau

By Martha Nuhu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Plateau Command, says it has deployed more than 1,000 officers to be on special operation during Eid el-Kabir in the state.



FRSC Route Commander and Public Education Officer Peter Longsan announced this in a statement in Jos on Wednesday.



According to the command, the operation is to start from July 6 to end on July 13 for citizens to enjoy a safe celebration.



The statement also said that the operation would enhance the corps visibility and capability on the nation’s road corridors to ensure reduction in accidents.



It said pursuant to the vision of the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) by ensuring that accidents result in no death, FRSC would enforce strict traffic laws.



The corps warned against excessive speeding, driving under the influence of illicit drugs/alcohol or other intoxicating substances.



It also cautioned motorists on dangerous driving/overtaking, lane indiscipline/route violation, road obstruction, use of cellpone while driving and overloading, among others.



The command advised traders, hawkers and motor park operators that could be in the habit of allowing their businesses to interfere with traffic flow to find safer places to operate.



Plateau Sector Commander Alphonsus Godwin wished the Muslim faithful a useful celebration, admonishing the citizens to cooperate with FRSC officials and other law enforcement agencies.



The command called on the public to call the FRSC toll free emergency number 122 to report accidents, obstructions or other emergencies and adhere to COVID-19 pandemic protocols.(NAN)

