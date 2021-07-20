Eid-el-Kabir: Foundation felicitates with Muslims, calls for prayers to end banditry, kidnappings

The Arewa Youth Trust Foundation (AYTF), a non-governmental organisation in Kaduna, on Tuesday urged Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Kabir period in praying for a solution to the spate of kidnappings.

In a statement issued through Dr Fahad Chikaji, the Team Lead, the organisation stressed the need to consolidate on the efforts of government towards peace building.

“The country is certainly engulfed in series of challenges, ranging from banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed robbery, terrorism, political thuggery, gangsterism, secession, among others, which as good citizens, we must pray to overcome.

“As God spares our lives to witness this sacred period of Eid-el-Kabir, it is neither by our power, nor by our might, but by His grace, therefore we must appreciate His unique and immeasurable bounties upon us.

“Sallah should be upheld as a reminder for Muslim faithful to pay visit to relations, friends and loved ones, they should also use the period to mend broken relationships apart from establishing new ones,” it said.

The organisation called on the people to be security conscious and alert appropriate authority should they notice any suspicious move.

“We want to plead with all Nigerians, regardless of religion, tribe, ethnic and political differences, to collectively and individually pray for peace to reign across the country,” it added.

AYTF called on those clamouring for the disintegration of Nigeria, to sheath their swords and champion the course of unity, brotherliness and national cohesion for the benefit of the country in general. (NAN)

