Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays

The Federal Government has declared June 6th and 9th as public holidays to enable Muslim faithful celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

By Kelechi Ogunleye

This is contained in a statement by the Ministry of Interior’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs Magdalene Ajani on Monday in Abuja.

Ajani said that the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo on behalf of the Federal Government made the declaration.

Tunji-Ojo called on Muslims to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and to also use the period to pray for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

The minister assured Nigerians that the people-oriented reforms and initiatives carried out, in furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, is to restore Nigeria on the path of progress.

He further urged Nigerians to join hands with the present administration in its efforts to restore the glory of Nigeria as a great nation.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)