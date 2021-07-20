Eid-el-Kabir: FCT minister urges residents to imbibe ideals of sacrifice

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has urged residents to imbibe the ideals of sacrifice and nation building as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and Nigeria’s founding fathers.

Bello, who made the appeal in his Eid-el-Kabir message, extended the warmest felicitations of the FCT Administration to the residents, especially the Muslim community.

He said Sallah celebration provides Muslims the unique opportunity to offer supplications to the Almighty Allah for the continuous growth and development of the country.

“I encourage us to use this occasion to meditate and give expression to the lifestyle of Prophet Ibrahim, especially on the virtues of sacrifice and selflessness which Eid-el-Kabir symbolises.

“As residents of our nation’s capital, we should consider it our obligation to live up to the dreams and ideals of our founding fathers who also made enormous sacrifices in the quest of making Abuja the centre of Nigeria’s unity.

“It is imperative, therefore, that we imbibe these ideals of sacrifice and nation building as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and our founding fathers to build an FCT and Nigeria of our collective desires.

“This is quite possible, especially with dedication, commitment and singularity of purpose from all of us.

Meanwhile, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has congratulated all Muslims worldwide for being alive to commemorate another Eid-el-Kabir.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, in his Eid-el-Kabir message entitled “Let’s Turn the Pandemic into a Blessing,” urged Muslims to give deep gratitude to the Giver of life for His priceless favour.

Hassan called on Muslims in the country to celebrate Eid-el-kabir as true Muslims were expected to in spite of the cancellation of the Hajj for international pilgrims due to the COVID-19.

“With life, goals are still reachable, with life we can still hope for many possibilities,” he said.

He advised intending pilgrims, who wish to roll over their Hajj registration, to do so under the Hajj Savings Scheme through which Ja’iz Bank would invest on their behalf.

Hassan said that no doubt the return on investment would offer succour to pilgrims whose deposits had remained dormant in the past two years.

“I congratulate all Muslims across the world for being alive to commemorate another Eid-el-adha, no matter the circumstance.

“May 2022 Hajj witnessed a return to normal times and may we be among those to answer labbaik to the call of Hajj.

“COVID-19 pandemic had created a lot of hardships for many indigent families but let us remember, it also took the lives of many affluent persons whose wealth now is meaningless to them,” he said. (NAN)

