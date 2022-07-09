Eid-el-Kabir: El-Rufai calls for faith and goodwill

Kaduna State Goveurnor Malam Nasir El-Rufai has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir. He congratulated pilgrims from the State for the opportunity to undertake the Hajj for the first time since 2019.

“It is my great honour and privilege to salute the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir. The festival of sacrifice is a celebration of Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) absolute faith in the Almighty Allah, a tradition that the noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) continued with, which is being observed annually by Muslims worldwide as an act of worship.

As we confront our challenges and difficulties, we are invited to emulate sacrifice and faith in our daily lives.

“In these difficult times, let us be buoyed by faith and retain the hope that together we can make things better. Let us embrace the lesson of sacrifice and uphold peace and goodwill towards all.

“We congratulate the pilgrims from the State who are able to undertake the Hajj for the first time since 2019. We wish them a safe return home.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

