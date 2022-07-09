Eid el Kabir: El-Rufai calls for faith and goodwill

By Hussaina Yakubu

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has called for faith and goodwill while felicitating with Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.



The governor’s message is contained in a statement by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication in kaduna on Saturday.



“It is my great honour and privilege to salute the Muslims faithful on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir.



“The festival of sacrifice is a celebration of Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) absolute faith in the Almighty Allah, a tradition that the noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) continued with,.





“This is being observed annually by Muslims worldwide as an act of worship, ”he said.



According to him, as we confront our challenges and difficulties, we are invited to emulate sacrifice and faith in our daily lives.



“In these difficult times, let us be buoyed by faith and retain the hope that together we can make things better.



Let us embrace the lesson of sacrifice and uphold peace and goodwill toward all, ‘ he said.



The governor congratulated pilgrims from the state for the opportunity to undertake the Hajj for the first time since 2019.



”We congratulate the pilgrims from the state who are able to undertake the Hajj for the first time since 2019. We wish them a safe return home,” he said.

(NAN)

