Eid-el-Kabir: DSS alerts on plans to attack worship, recreational centres

By Danlami Nmodu

The Department of State Services, DSS has alerted the general public on plans to attack worship and recreational centres before and during eid-el-Kabir festivities.

The agency, therefore, urged people to be vigilant in the days ahead.

This warning was contained in a statement signed by Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja on Friday.

According to Afunanya, “the DSS calls for vigilance prior to the Eid celebrations more so that reports had indicated plans to attack worship and recreational centres before and during the festivities. This is evident in the recovery of primed IEDs among the suspected terrorists.

He said, “Operators and patrons of public places including markets, malls etc are advised to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to the relevant security agencies.

“Accordingly, the Service will continue to partner with sister agencies for necessary proactive drills to frustrate criminals and their activities Afunanya said.

The DSS also revealed that “A joint security team comprising the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Army and Police carried out operations in Nasarawa and Kogi States. On 19th June, 2023 along the Abuja- Keffi Expressway in Keffi LGA of Nasarawa State, the team apprehended Abubakar Muhammad (aka Abu Direba), a suspected gunrunner.

During the operation, the team seized the following insidious items: a. Four Hundred and Eighty-Six (486) rounds of 7.62 x39mm calibre ammunition;b. Twenty-Two (22) primed IEDs,c. The sum of Thirty-One Thousand, Five Hundred naira (N31,500);d. One (1) Volkswagen Golf vehicle with registration number- RBC202XA.”

The DSS further disclosed that in another joint operation in the early hours of today, 22nd June, 2023, a team raided the hideout of Kabir Bala (aka Okwo), one time jail breaker and notorious gang leader in Ejule, Ofu LGA of Kogi State. Okwo and his gang members engaged the troops in a gun duel during which he was neutralised. Others, however, fled the area. Items recovered at the scene were one AK47 rifle with three (3) fully loaded magazines, six (6) locally fabricated weapons, two (2) phones and charms.

​

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

