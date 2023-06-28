Eid-el-Kabir: Deputy Senate President seeks prayers, re-dedication to nation building

By Kingsley Okoye

Deputy President of Senate, Sen. Jibrin Barau, has urged Nigerians especially Muslims to pray and seek Allah’s grace for the peace, unity, security and economic development of the country.

Barau made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, while felicitating the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The deputy president of senate, while expressing government’s commitment to turn around the country for the benefit of all, urged them to demonstrate the true spirit of the season by reaching out to fellow Muslims and other Nigerians.

He urged them to pray for President Bola Tinubu as he formulates policies and programmes that would positively affect the country.

“As we all know, this season reminds us to place our faith in the compassion and wisdom of Allah and to be obedient to His instructions as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

“To be true Muslims is to adhere to the principles of peace, tolerance, justice, and charity.

“As we are enjoined by Allah, let us be our brothers’ keeper by sharing with them things that Allah SWT has given to us.

“This is the spirit of this season; let us put a smile on the faces of our brothers.

“Also, let us in the spirit of this season, irrespective of our faith, rededicate ourselves to the dreams and aspirations of building a strong, united and economically sound country.

“At the parliament, as assured by the President of Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, we will come up with legislations that will assist the executive to address the challenges facing the country.

“I wish Muslims and indeed all Nigerians a most memorable Eid-el-Kabir. Eid Mubarak.”(NAN)

