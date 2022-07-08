Eid-el-Kabir: Delta CP orders raids on black spots, criminal hideouts

The Commissioner of Police in Delta, Mr. Muhammed Ali, has ordered police operatives in the state to carry out raids on all black spots and criminal hideouts across the state.

The CP’s order was contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe on Friday in Asaba.The statement said the raids became expedient, to ensure adequate security and free flow of traffic in the state as Muslim faithful celebrated Eid-el-kabir festival on Saturday.It further warned cultists and mischief makers to steer clear of the state as the Command would deal decisively with anybody who found wanting.“To this end, the CP ordered massive deployment of personnel which includes special constabularies across the state for the purpose of providing adequate security in all Muslim prayer grounds and strategic locations in the state.“

The Commissioner of Police also directed all DPOs to intensify raids of criminal hideouts and black spots within their areas of responsibilities.He urged the DCP in-charge of Operations, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Operation Officers to employ means of ensuring thorough supervision of personnel deployed.“

The Commissioner of Police on behalf officers and men of the Command, wishes all Muslim faithful a hitch-free, and a happy Eid-Kabir celebration,” the statement added.(NAN)

