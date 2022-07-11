Eid-el-Kabir: Corps Marshal expresses satisfaction with general conduct of motoring public

…Commends field operatives for optimal performance

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has expressed satisfaction with the general conduct of the motoring public during the ongoing Sallah celebrations.

Boboye equally commended the commitment and professionalism of the Operatives of the Corps, saying their excellent performances impacted positively on the special operations.

Captured in a press statement, officially signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, Oyeyemi gave the commendation after receiving briefs from supervisory officers deployed from the national headquarters to monitor the special operations nationwide.

The Corps Marshal used the medium to review the entire processes and activities of the Corps and urged the staff not to rest on their oars,”While conceding that there were some setbacks in the special patrol exercise, the Corps Marshal expressed satisfaction with the general conduct of road users as he beckoned on them to sustain the tempo for a more positive output across the country.”

He admonished Operatives to rededicate themselves for greater performance, noting that in the period under consideration, noticeable number of the motoring public were seen violating traffic rules.

He therefore warned those involved to desist from such unsafe behaviours by complying with all safety precautions so as to achieve a drastic reduction in crashes within the period under consideration and beyond.

He concluded that so far so good, the Corps has not received any negative report on the conduct of its personnel during this period, as such, the commendation given to the entire workforce is well deserving.

