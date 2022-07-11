Eid-el-Kabir: Children worry over lack of recreational centres in Bauchi

Children in Bauchi state have expressed worries over the lack of recreation centres to pass the time during the Eid-el-Kabir and other festivities in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that lack of adequate parks and recreation centres forced children to only visit houses and roam the streets to celebrate the occasion.

A cross section of the Children in their Sallah attires, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Bauchi, said they had nowhere to go and recreate because there were no parks and public recreation facilitiess.

Aliyu Abdul,11, expressed concern that lack of parks in Bauchi denied them mingling with other childrens.

“When we are in Kaduna during Sallah celebrations we will visit Gamji Parks and many others but in Bauchi you visit only relatives,” he said.

Another young boy, Ahmed Guda, 15 years, said: “We need somewhere to go and hang out to celebrate the Sallah because we have nowhere to go and we only end up getting into trouble for moving only on the streets.

“We need a place to flex with some friends and children, we are calling on the government to get us recreational centres like in other states for festivities,” he said.

Maimuna Gidado, a 16 years old girl, pointed out that Bauchi had an acute shortage of recreational facilities that made children home-centric during festivities.

She said Bauchi had no parks and open spaces for the leisure of children that would offer an opportunity and provide closeness with other children.

Mr Sylvester Abarshi, expert in tourism, believed that in urban lifestyles, recreational facilities were not a matter of choice rather, part and parcel of a healthy living.

“Recreation has a positive impact on health and it lowers the risk of heart diseases by relieving people from stress.

“Recreational activities help in removing identity, class and cultural barriers among children to form a sensible and inclusive society and thereby contribute to reducing crimes.

Abarshi also lamented that there were few parks not adequately functioning , urging the government to establish parks and recreation centres for the children to relax, especially during festivities (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

