Eid-el-Kabir: Chief  Imam calls for obedience to constituted  authorities

By Hilary Akalugwu

Dr Abdulmuminu Isah, the Chief Imam, University of Nigeria Central Mosque, Nsukka, has urged Muslims in the country to always ensure obedience to constituted authorities.

Abdulmuminu gave the charge in Nsukka on Wednesday in a remark during this year’s prayer to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He said that the main significance of Eid-el-Kabir was obedience, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to God when God directed him to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, to Him.

“The obedience of Ibrahim made Allah to provide ram as alternative for the sacrifice instead of allowing Ibrahim to kill his son.

“Ibrahim showed a total obedience to God as an authority and God blessed him abundantly because of that.

As Muslims, Allah expects us to obey constituted authorities, orders and laws of the the land,

“Obeying laws and order does not only make one to be good citizens but also helps you to obtain blessings to succeed in life,” he said.

The Imam who is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Chemical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Management, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, also urged Muslims to learn to sacrifice their ego and ambition for the sake of national interest.

“Ego and ambition are the greatest problems of humanity and have led to unnecessary competitions and avoidable problems.

“People most times fight dirty because of the struggle to get office positions and political appointments as a result of unguarded ego and ambition,” he said.

The Imam reminded muslims to remember their neighbours, friends, office colleagues and the poor around them while celebrating sallah as directed by Allah.

“Eid-el-Kabir is a day of

celebration, but for you to get blessings of the celebration you must share what you have with people around you, irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliations,” he said.

NAN reports that the highlight of the Eid-el-Kabir prayer was the slaughtering of ram by the chief Imam. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

