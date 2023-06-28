Eid-el-kabir: CDS salutes troops, pledges loyalty, support to Tinubu’s administration

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has felicitates with troops on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

A Sallah message signed by Acting Director Defence of Information,

Brig-Gen Tukur Ismaila Gusau, also stated that the CDS appreciated the selfless sacrifice, commitment, and doggedness fighting the insecurity that has threatened the existence of the nation.

He said,”The Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa, OFR, felicitates with gallant troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and their families on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“The CDS appreciates your selfless sacrifice, committment, doggedness and determination towards dislodging existential threats to the unity, security, stability and peace of the country.

“The symbolic values and virtues of unflinching faith and total sacrifice which the Eid-el-Kabir festival exemplifies also hold true for the supreme sacrifices which our defiant and courageous soldiers continue to make in the face of challenges to the peace, unity and sovereignty of the nation.”

The CDS assured of his unflinching support to officers and men of the Armed Forces as they continue to discharge their constitutional duties across the nation.

General Musa thanked the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support to the Military and commitment towards repositiong the economy and reforms in the security sector.

The CDS pledge unalloyed loyalty of the Armed Forces to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Chief of Defence Staff also uses the medium to felicitate with all Nigerians on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, and appreciate the support of all Nigerians to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and urged them to continue to show more faith in the zeal and ability of our troops to effectively combat threats to the security and stability of our dear nation.

“Your trust and confidence in our Armed Forces as collective partners and stakeholders in securing our nation cannot be overemphasized. The security and stability of our nation is the sacred and collective responsibility of all Nigerians.

“Once again, I wish you memorable Happy Sallah celebrations,” he said.

