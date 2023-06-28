Eid-el-Kabir : CAN felicitates Muslim faithful in Bauchi

By Olaide Ayinde

The Bauchi chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has felicitated with the Muslim faithful in the state on the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This is contained in a goodwill message by its Chairman, Rev. Abraham Damina, issued on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Damina called on the Muslim Ummah to use the festive season to pray for the peace and development of the state and Nigeria in general.

“On behalf of the entire Christian community in Bauchi state, I congratulate Gov. Bala Mohammed and millions of Muslim Ummah as you celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir

”I wish to call on our Muslim brothers and sisters in the state to use this festive season and pray for the peace and progress of the state,”Damina called.

The chairman also enjoined the Muslim faithful to fervently pray for bumper harvest for farmers and the general development of the state

“I believe that the sacrifices of the season will restore the much-desired peace and unity in the state.

“I also want to call on the people of the state to pray for bumper harvest during this farming season and to overcome the current security challenges,” he advised.

Damina commended the governor for running an all-inclusive government, adding that such move was necessary for the collective growth of the state.

(NAN)

