Eid El-Kabir: CAN calls for unity in Niger

By Obinna Unaeze

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger Chapter, has called for unity among the people of the state, irrespective of their religions and political ideologies.

The call is contained in a statement signed by Mr Daniel Atori, the media aide to the CAN Chairman and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna on Saturday in Minna.

Yohanna while felicitating the Muslim Ummah in the state on the occasion of Eid El-Kabir, said that the measure would bring peace, development and end insecurity.

“Charity, fear of God, love for one another should dominate our daily affairs in order to achieve the desired progress, peace and unity.

“We must see ourselves as one people, irrespective of religious and political ideologies, so as to guarantee peaceful coexistence, one united and indivisible people,“he said.

Yohana congratulated the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, and his cabinet for taking proactive measures to tackle security challenges in the state.

He also commended the security agencies for working tirelessly to end insecurity.

He urged Muslims to continue to pray fervently for the well-being of Nigerians and a peaceful and secured country. (NAN)

