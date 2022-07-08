Eid-el-Kabir: Atiku tasks Nigerians on sacrifice, love, hope

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to display the vitues of selfless sacrifice and communal love.

Abubakar, in his Sallah message on Friday, in Abuja, said that the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir should be about sacrifice, love, and hope for a peaceful coexistence in the country, and the world at large.

He said that the purpose of the celebration had a bold reflection on Nigeria, especially with the insecurity challenge facing the country.

Abubakar urged Nigerians to have a sober reflection on the state of the nation, as they mark this year’s Sallah.

“Therefore, selfless sacrifice and communal love as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Ishmael, should guide us, as we submit ourselves and needs to the Will of Allah.

“If we emulate the righteousness and great virtues of the Holy Prophet, mankind shall no doubt receive the reward of Allah’s love and mercy.”

Abubakar also urged the privileged and wealthy Nigerians to intensify their acts of charity to the less privileged, saying there is love in sharing.

“Let’s work in concert to purposefully lessen the hardship facing our brothers and sisters. Let’s love our neighbors as ourselves.”

The former vice president also advised government at all levels to play its constitutional role, by being upright and dutiful, and prioritise the needs of the people they have taken an oath to serve.

Abubakar said that the unity, security and development of the country was sacrosanct.

“The expression of love and sacrifice symbolized by the Eid-el-Kabir celebration has a strong effect in the relationship between the government and the governed.

“It is incumbent on the government to optimally discharge its responsibilities to the people. It is only when this is done that there can be love between the government and the governed.

“Love is a pre-condition for God’s mercies and blessings, and truth must guide all relationships, especially between the government and the people.”

Abubakar also advised stakeholders, the citizens to take a lesson from the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir by being up and doing in their civic responsibilities.

“As we inch towards the deadline on the on-going voter registration exercise, the people must ensure that they play their roles by not just getting their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC), but casting their votes for the best candidates in the election next year.”

Abubakar, who prayed for peace during and after the Eid celebration, urged Nigerians to work even harder in ensuring unity of all peoples, tribes and faiths in the country.

“I congratulate Muslims in Nigeria and across the world on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration,” he concluded.(NAN)

