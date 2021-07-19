Eid-el Kabir: Atiku tasks Nigerians on peaceful co-existence, mutual respect, tolerance

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has tasked Nigerians on peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and tolerance, as they celebrate 2021 Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Abubakar made this call in a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

He said that peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and tolerance were virtues needed by Nigerians to heal the country of all shades of mistrust.

“The season is here with us again to celebrate Eid-el Kabir and most importantly, give thanks to the Almighty for sparing our lives as individuals and families to celebrate this significant festival of sacrifice.

“Eid-el-Kabir teaches and reminds us of the meaning of sacrifice, love and forbearance with God and in our relationships with one another.

“As Muslims more especially, Eid-el-Kabir and the stories of Prophets Ibrahim and Ishmael (peace and blessings of Allah be with them) that accompany it require that we take the whole of humanity as one nation.

“The significance of the celebration today is rooted in peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and tolerance.

“These are the virtues that we, as Nigerians, need to imbibe as we seek to heal our country of all shades of mistrust,” he said.

According to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Atiku said that the slaughtering of animals in celebration of the festival was to evoke and reinforce the consciousness of God in people’s deeds and wishes.

“We will not be able to fully appreciate the love from God if we allow killing of innocent souls and propagation of hateful rhetoric become a norm amongst us,” he said.

The former vice-president reminded Muslim faithful of the prophet’s saying that: “no nation is superior to the other. But the best amongst you is the one with the best piety to Allah.”

He congratulated Muslim faithful in Nigeria and across the globe on this year’s Eid-el Kabir festival. (NAN)

