Eid-el Kabir: Atiku tasks Nigerians on peaceful co-existence, mutual respect, tolerance

July 19, 2021



Former Vice-President has tasked Nigerians on peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and tolerance, as they 2021 Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Abubakar made this call in a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

He said that peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and tolerance were virtues needed by Nigerians to heal the country all shades mistrust.

“The season is here with again to Eid-el Kabir and most importantly, thanks to the Almighty for sparing lives as individuals and families to this significant festival sacrifice.

“Eid-el-Kabir teaches and reminds the meaning sacrifice, love and forbearance with God and in relationships with one another.

“As Muslims more especially, Eid-el-Kabir and the stories of Prophets Ibrahim and Ishmael (peace and blessings of Allah be with them) that accompany require that we take the whole of humanity as one nation.

“The significance of the celebration today is rooted in peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and tolerance.

“These are the virtues that we, as Nigerians, to imbibe as we seek to heal country of all shades of mistrust,” he said.

According to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Atiku said that the slaughtering of animals in celebration of the festival was to evoke and reinforce the consciousness of God in people’s deeds and wishes.

“We will not be able to appreciate the love from God we allow of innocent souls and propagation of hateful rhetoric become a norm amongst ,” he said.

The former vice-president reminded Muslim faithful of the prophet’s saying that: “no nation is superior to the other. But the best amongst you is the one with the best piety to Allah.”

He congratulated Muslim faithful in and across the globe on this year’s Eid-el Kabir festival. (NAN)

