Eid-El-Kabir: Army assures injured officers of treatment

July 22, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



General Commanding () 81 of Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, on Wednesday assured officers and soldiers that Army will facilitate their treatment as soon as .

Fejokwu said this a special luncheon to honour sick officers and soldiers of at 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Yaba (NARHY), to mark Eid-el-Kabir Celebrations.

The said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, had provided logistics within available to celebrate in the spirit of Sallah and sick army personnel.

“We will and dine army personnel who got or fell sick in the spirit of Sallah celebration to boost their .

“The Army is doing to facilitate their treatment that they get back to their feet as soon as ,” he said.

The commended the sacrifices of the personnel in the ongoing across the country, adding that their sacrifices will not be in vain. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,