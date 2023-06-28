Eid-el-Kabir: AMAC Chairman felicitates with Muslim Faithful, calls for peace

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has called on residents of the council to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir to strengthen the bond of friendship and unity among themselves.

In his Sallah message on Wednesday in Abuja, Maikalangu said that it was important to reinforce the values of peaceful coexistence which had been the hallmark of AMAC citizens.

“I urge all to recall that the lessons of Eid-el-Kabir are sacrifice and piety. All these, we, as AMAC residents, have exhibited in great measure.

“As we therefore celebrate, I salute your steadfastness and I wish to remind you that AMAC was founded on the noble principles of unity and peace and built on a foundation of national strength and perseverance.

“We should stand firm on these premises and resist all attempts to truncate our march to attaining our desired goals,” he said.

He called on the residents to continually pray for the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and others at the helms of affairs of the country.

He however enjoined them to be security conscious and follow all guidelines issued by security authorities regarding the Sallah celebration.(NAN)

