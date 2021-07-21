Eid-el-Kabir: ALGON preaches unity, peaceful coexistence

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has preached unity, peaceful coexistence among citizens in its goodwill message to Muslims as they marked the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Mr Kolade Alabi, ALGON National President in a statement on Tuesday signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the association, Mr Solomon Onah urged Muslims throughout the country to imbibe the spirit of peace and unity to advance the the country’s economy.

“We call on Muslims throughout the country and beyond to use this year’s celebration of Eid-El-Kabir to reflect on the virtues of peace and security for the development of the country.

“Prophet Muhammad (S A W) was a peace-loving Father which was amplified from the festival He instituted through the agency of Prophet Ibrahim and Ismail (upon them be peace and blessings of Allah) was made manifest.

Alabi said that while many lessons were drawn on this celebration, it was important for both Muslims and Christians continued to reflect on peace and security which were irreducible prerequisites for the country’s posterity.

“No doubt the family established by Prophet Ibrahim was a family of faith, piety and perseverance. In other words, every action of theirs, while they were on earth, was destined to be a signifier,” he added.

According to him, the Eid has always been an exciting reminder that has without hesitation, encouraged Man to carry out the divine responsibilities without prevarication as Allah always intervenes to turn situations of hopelessness into that of hope and happiness.

He said that Eid el-Kabir signified a strong religious duty which encouraged the human consciousness to put in practice, unfettered adherence to signs and good consequences of faith with constant reminders to walk with the creator in delivering service to mankind.

The ALGON president said the association was strong of the view that the grassroots should always remain at the heart of the leaders to guarantee a better life, peace, security and welfare of all.

“The security hierarchy should ensure zero tolerance to issues of insecurity, crime, and criminality from those miscreants to curb breach of law and order, especially using the rural communities as soft targets.

He said it was important to use this Sallah opportunity to heighten the call for members of State Assemblies to unanimously support the creation of State Police as had been supported by the National Assembly.

“It is important that domestic peace is given a chance through the creation of state police.

“While the celebration lasts, there is need for renewed compliance with the COVID-19 protocols especially now that the deadly Delta variant has been reported in Nigeria.

“Eschewing the crowd and avoiding non-essential interstate travels during Sallah are also advised,”Alabi added. (NAN)

