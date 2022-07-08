Eid-el-Kabir: AIG assures safety, security in 3 states

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 10, Sokoto, Mr Bello Dalijan, has promised to provide safety and security in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara throughout the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Dalijan in a statement issued by the zonal Public Relation Officer, DSP Adamu Abbas, on Friday in Sokoto urged officers and men in the zone to remain proactive.

“I have directed Police Commissioners in the zone and Tactical Commanders to beef-up security ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“This is to prevent any untoward situation in their areas of responsibility throughout the celebration and beyond,” he said.

Dalijan further directed the police commissioners and their respective area commanders to ensure adequate deployment of officers and assets.

“This is to prevent the occurrence of crimes and criminality as well as build confidence among the citizens.

“Therefore, I charge officers and men of the police to engage in critical assessment of threat prone areas, through stop and search, raids on black spots and other anti-crime strategies capable of sustaining peace and public safety in our zone,” he said..

The AIG, while congratulating Muslim on Eid-el-Kabir celebration, also urged the public to report all suspicious individuals, movements or activities to the police for prompt intervention. (NAN)

