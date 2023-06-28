Eid-el-Kabir: Adeleke, Oyetola felicitate Muslims

By Joshua Oladipo

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun and his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, have felicitated with Muslim faithful on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Adeleke, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday in Osogbo, urged Muslim faithful to use the period to rededicate themselves to their creator.

The governor also urged them to use the occasion to spread love through cheerful giving and obedience as key to unlocking the unending grace of Allah.

He called on Muslims to use the occasion to renew a sense of sacrifice and brotherhood, saying the lessons inherent in the actions of Prophet Ibrahim (ASWM) centered on reward in obedience.

“I urge all Muslims to continue to live in peace and harmony with their fellow brothers while coexisting peacefully with people of other faiths,” he said.

Adeleke also encouraged Muslim faithful to exhibit the lessons of Eid-el-Kabir of faith, patience, love and sacrifice.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to create a just, harmonious and prosperous state for all.

On his part, Oyetola implored Muslims to seize the opportunities embedded in the celebration to intensify prayers for the success of the new administration of President Bola Tinubu and the Vice-President, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

He enjoined Muslims to continue to be their brother’s keeper, promote unity and cohesion in whatever they do.

Oyetola also urged them to continue to live in harmony with other fellow Nigerians in fulfilment of the commandment of Allah as well as the teachings and lessons of the Holy Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W).

“On behalf of myself and my entire family, I rejoice with our brothers and sisters in Islam across the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“As we all know, the acts that culminated to this festival which include piety, obedience, faithfulness, sacrifice and total submission to the Will of Allah, make it incumbent on us to imbibe the spirit of love, unity, mutual respect and peaceful cohabitation.

“These among other virtues remain the path to greatness and prosperity for us, here on earth and hereafter.

“I want to implore us to also use the occasion of this festive period to offer prayers for the successful tenure of the new administration in Nigeria, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

